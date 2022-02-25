European Union agrees to freeze assets of Putin and minister

By RAF CASERT and FOSTER KLUG

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to Latvia’s foreign minister. A decision to freeze Putin and Lavrov’s assets indicates that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to stop Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine neighbor and a major war in Europe. Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a Tweet on Friday that he and the EU’s other foreign ministers adopted a second sanctions package and “the asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister.”He said the EU plans to prepare another package of sanctions.