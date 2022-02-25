EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

By DAVID McHUGH

AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The gas is still flowing from Russian even as bullets and missiles fly in Ukraine. But the war is raising huge questions about the energy ties between Europe and Russia. The conflict is helping keep oil and gas prices high due to fears of a possible reduction in supplies, and consumers will continue to face financial stress from that. Longer term, the war is adding urgency to the idea that Europe needs to reduce its dependence on Russia as a supplier of natural gas. But that’s easier said than done as Europe still needs gas to cover until renewables produce enough.