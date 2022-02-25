US, Europe agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov

By RAF CASERT and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — With a military intervention in Ukraine off the table, countries around the world are looking to heap more financial punishment on Moscow. The United States, Britain and European Union said Friday they will move to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The EU’s unanimous decision, part of a broader sanctions package, indicated that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to force Putin to stop the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and from unleashing a major war in Europe. White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the U.S. sanctions will include a travel ban.