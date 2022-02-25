US futures down, global shares rebound as Russia eyes Kyiv

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street pointed toward declines before Friday’s opening bell and world shares mostly advanced as Russian troops pressed toward the capital of Ukraine. Future contracts for the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow industrials were each 0.4% lower. Both had been down more than 1% overnight. Market benchmarks rose in London, Paris, Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong. Russian shares gained 14%, rebounding after a nosedive on Thursday as the invasion of Ukraine began. The price of oil was back to its levels before the Russian invasion of Ukraine after hovering around $100 per barrel on Thursday.