Wall Street opens higher, oil holds steady as markets settle

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after a wild ride a day earlier. The S&P 500 added 0.4% in the early going, following even bigger gains in Europe. Oil prices were holding steady after going through whiplash trading Thursday after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. U.S. government bond yields held steady after a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve hit 6.1% in January, the highest since 1982, but still roughly in line with what markets were expecting. Germany’s DAX index jumped 2.9%, and Asian markets closed mostly higher. Gold prices eased lower.