World shares up, US futures sink as Russia moves toward Kyiv

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — World shares have advanced but U.S. futures are lower as Russian troops press toward the capital of Ukraine. Market benchmarks rose in London, Paris, Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong. Russian shares gained 15%, rebounding after a nosedive on Thursday as the invasion of Ukraine began. Japan announced new sanctions on Russia, including freezing the assets of Russian groups, banks and individuals and suspending exports of semiconductors. The price of oil hovered just below $100 per barrel and other prices of other commodities fell after surging the day before. While most nations in Asia rallied to support Ukraine, China denounced Western sanctions against Russia and blamed the United States and its allies for provoking Moscow.