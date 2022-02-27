Asian shares mixed amid Ukraine, sanctions, energy worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert. Benchmarks are higher in Japan, Australia and South Korea, but lower in China. Global stock markets have been turbulent since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Stocks have swung wildly amid uncertainty about how much Russia’s invasion will push up inflation, particularly oil and natural gas prices, and drag on the global economy. Japan has joined the West in slapping sanctions, blocking some Russian banks from the global SWIFT payment system.