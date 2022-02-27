Ruble dives, stocks sink as West tightens Russia sanctions

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The ruble has plunged against the U.S. dollar after Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia, blocking some of its banks from the SWIFT global payments system. Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday but U.S. and European futures were sharply lower as President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces be put on high alert. Russian’s invasion of Ukraine has caused markets to swing wildly, given the potential impact on inflation, energy supplies and other economic repercussions. Restrictions on Russian’s central bank target access to the more than $600 billion in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal, and hinder Russia’s ability to support the ruble as it plunges in value.