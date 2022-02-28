520,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BEREGSURANY, Hungary (AP) — The mass exodus of refugees from Ukraine to the eastern edge of the European Union has showed no signs of stopping as they flee Russia’s burgeoning war. The U.N. estimated Monday that more than 520,000 people have already escaped. Long lines of cars and buses were backed up at checkpoints at the borders of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and non-EU member Moldova. Others crossed the borders on foot and dragged their possessions away from the war and into the security of the EU. Several hundred refugees were gathered at a temporary reception center in the Hungarian border village of Beregsurany. They awaited transportation to transit hubs that could take them further into Hungary and beyond.