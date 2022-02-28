Asian shares rise amid Russia-Ukraine talks, oil worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have advanced as investors eye talks between Ukraine and Russia aimed at trying to end the war. The two sides only agreed to keep talking. Benchmarks were higher in early trading in Japan, China and Australia. Trading was closed in South Korea for a national holiday. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices rose. Surging oil prices and increasing financial pressure from the U.S. and allies on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are adding to uncertainty about the global economic outlook. Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers. On Monday, shares were mixed on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials logging modest losses.