Justices wrestle with EPA power to curb carbon emissions

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is wrestling with the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s power plants, a case that could hamstring the Biden administration’s plans to combat climate change. The justices heard more than two hours of arguments Monday over whether to limit the EPA’s power to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from electric utilities on the same day a U.N. science report painted a dire picture of global climate change. The court took on the case even though there is no current EPA plan in place to deal with carbon output from power plants.