Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Russians advance on Kyiv

By The Associated Press

The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day. There was a tense calm in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russian troops met unexpected resistance. A Ukrainian delegation held talks with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no reported agreements aside from plans for further talks. Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the ruble plummeting, so ordinary Russians flocked to banks and ATMs to draw out cash. Satellite images showed a huge convoy of Russian vehicles slowly moving toward Kyiv while Ukrainian families huddled in underground subway stations for yet another night.