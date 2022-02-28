Uncertainty slaps Wall Street, oil up after Russia sanctions

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets quivered Monday amid worries about how high oil prices will go and how badly the global economy will get hit after the U.S. and allies upped the financial pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Stocks swung down and up, investors herded into gold in search of safety and the value of the Russian ruble plunged to a record low. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower in midday trading, paring an earlier loss of 1.3%. Gains for big tech stocks and others that benefit the most from lower interest rates helped Wall Street stock indexes limit their losses.