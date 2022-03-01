Global shares mixed as Russia, Ukraine plan further talks

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — World shares are mixed after talks between Russia and Ukraine aimed at ending the war just yielded an agreement to meet again. European markets opened mostly lower while Asian shares and U.S. futures were higher. Oil prices rose. A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks was threatening Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in the sixth day of the war as the Kremlin grew increasingly isolated. Russia is a major energy producer and surging oil prices and increasing financial pressure from the U.S. and allies on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine were adding to uncertainty about the global economic outlook.