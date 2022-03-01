Oil prices surge above $100 a barrel as war on Ukraine rages

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices soared and investors shifted more money into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine. The price of oil surged back above $100 a barrel after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its invasion of Ukraine. The rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.75%, where it was in early February. Stocks fell following a volatile day for major indexes. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%.