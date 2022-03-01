Premarket: Wall Street lower as Russia, Ukraine plan talks

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were headed for declines on Tuesday after talks between Russia and Ukraine aimed at ending the war just yielded an agreement to meet again. On Wall Street, the futures for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials slipped 0.7%. Major European indices fell sharply while Asian shares were mostly higher. Oil prices rose 4.6%, topping $100 per barrel. Russia is a major energy producer and surging oil prices and increasing financial pressure from the U.S. and allies on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine were adding to uncertainty about the global economic outlook.