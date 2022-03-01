Russia-Ukraine War: Russia steps up attack on Ukraine cities

By The Associated Press

Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on several Ukrainian cities, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities. Ukrainian officials say Russia shelled several key sites in Kyiv and in the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens of others. Among the sites hit were Kyiv’s main TV tower and holocaust memorial. Although Ukrainian forces still control Kharkiv and the coastal cities of Kherson and Mariupol, all three are encircled, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense. The Russian economy continues to pay a price, as many foreign companies withdraw from Russian investments.