Twitter suspends US Senate candidate for hateful conduct

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri says she has no plans to delete a transphobic tweet that violated Twitter’s rules against hateful conduct. Twitter suspended Vicky Hartzler’s personal account on Monday, saying she won’t be able to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts until she deletes the tweet. The mid-February tweet said: “Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women,” and included her TV ad targeting transgender people in sports and particularly University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas. Hartzler is among several Missouri Republicans vying for the 2022 Senate seat. Incumbent Republican Roy Blunt announced last year he would not seek a third term.