Asian shares fall as Russian troops gain ground in Ukraine

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares have fallen and oil prices moderated as investors assess the likely global impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shares fell more than 2% in Tokyo and Hong Kong and declined in most other Asian markets. Russian troops gained ground in Ukraine and shelling of a nuclear power plant sparked a fire but authorities said the blaze was extinguished and there were no victims. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday and the Nasdaq dropped 1.6%. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned the fighting in Ukraine is likely to further magnify the high inflation troubling world economies. Markets will get an update on the U.S. jobs situation later Friday