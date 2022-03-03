Months after pledge, India yet to submit emissions targets

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

AP Science Writer

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has yet to submit its targets for cutting greenhouse emissions to the U.N climate agency. Four months have passed since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced its ‘net-zero’ target and short-term goals for increasing clean energy. But since they haven’t been submitted to the U.N. climate agency, the targets can’t yet be counted towards the global effort. India’s environment minister said that concerned ministries were still discussing the matter. Experts say that the delay underscores the enormity of the challenge facing India, while the opposition has raised questions about whether India had a clear roadmap before it made international commitments.