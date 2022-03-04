Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia’s war in Ukraine

By The Associated Press

Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its ninth day and Russian forces have shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. The U.N. nuclear watchdog says there was no sign on Friday of radiation leaks. They Russians have also taken over the strategic port city of Kherson and Vladimir Putin has said the campaign will press on to “demilitarize” Ukraine even as the day before, Ukrainian and Russian delegates met in Belarus and agreed to provide safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid. People across Ukraine have taken up arms, sought shelter or fled to neighboring countries.