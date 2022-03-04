Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world are tumbling Friday, as even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market can’t pull Wall Street’s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 was 1.7% lower in morning trading. It followed up on sharper losses in Europe after a fire at the continent’s largest nuclear plant caused by shelling raised worries about what’s next. Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation. Treasury yields sank again, and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street climbed.