Stocks tumble; ‘fantastic’ US jobs data can’t overshadow war

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world are tumbling Friday, as even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market couldn’t pull Wall Street’s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 was 0.9% lower in early trading, following up on sharper losses in Europe after a fire at the continent’s largest nuclear plant caused by shelling raised worries about what’s next. Treasury yields sank again as investors moved money into U.S. government bonds in search of safety, and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street climbed roughly 10%.