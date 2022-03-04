Wall Street points toward declines, following Europe, Asia

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were poised to follow global shares lower while oil prices moderated Friday as investors assessed the deepening impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Wall Street, the futures for the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%. Benchmarks fell in Europe and Asia. Russian forces gained ground, shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and sparking a fire early Friday as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city. Authorities said the blaze was safely extinguished. Germany’s DAX, the CAC 40 in Paris and Britain’s FTSE 100 were all down more than 3.5% Friday.