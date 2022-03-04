World shares fall as Russian troops gain ground in Ukraine

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares have fallen and oil prices moderated as investors assess the deepening impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Stock benchmarks fell in Europe and Asia and U.S. futures edged lower. Russian troops gained ground in Ukraine and shelling of a nuclear power plant sparked a fire but authorities said the blaze was extinguished and there were no victims. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday and the Nasdaq dropped 1.6%. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned the fighting in Ukraine is likely to further magnify the high inflation troubling world economies. Markets will get an update on the U.S. jobs situation later Friday