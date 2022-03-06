China’s exports, imports gain in January-February

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose by double digits in January-February in a sign global demand is reviving while imports also gained despite a weaker growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Customs data showed exports grew by 16.3% over a year earlier while imports advanced 15.5%. Chinese authorities combine trade data for the first two months to screen out fluctuations due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls at different times each year in January or February. Exports to the United States rose 13.8% over a year earlier despite higher U.S. tariffs in a lingering trade war with Beijing.