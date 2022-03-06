TikTok blocks new videos in Russia to avoid media crackdown

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

TikTok has blocked its Russian users from posting new videos in response to the government’s crackdown on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. TikTok spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said Sunday that the social media app has also stopped showing Russians videos shared from elsewhere in the world. The action is likely to further isolate the country and its people. A growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services and technology products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.