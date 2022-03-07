Board tells 3 Arizona universities to sell Russian holdings

PHOENIX (AP) — The board that oversees Arizona’s three public universities has ordered their presidents to sell any Russian investments their institutions hold as quickly as possible because of ongoing war it is waging against Ukraine. The Arizona Board of Regents also voted Monday to exclude Russian investments from the board’s retirement plan. The board condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “illegal invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine and apparent targeting of civilian populations,” which has led more than 1.7 million Ukrainians to flee their country.