China’s trade up in Jan-Feb, before Russia invaded Ukraine

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose by double digits in January and February before Russia’s attack on Ukraine roiled the global economy. Customs data show exports grew by 16.3% over a year earlier in a sign global demand was recovering before President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion. Imports advanced 15.5% despite a Chinese economic slowdown that the war threatens to worsen. Forecasters say China and other Asian oil importers will be hurt by surging prices caused by Putin’s war. China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, warned Saturday global conditions are “volatile, grave and uncertain” and achieving Beijing’s economic goals will require “arduous efforts.”

Associated Press

