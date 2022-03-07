Teachers reach deal to avert strike in St. Paul, Minnesota

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers in St. Paul, Minnesota, have reached a deal that will avert a strike in one of the state’s largest school districts. The union tweeted news of the tentative agreement Monday evening. Teachers had been set to go on strike as early as Tuesday, an action that would have stopped all classes for some 34,000 students. The announcement came hours after teachers in the neighboring Minneapolis school district announced that they had failed to reach an agreement and planned to walk out Tuesday. The issues in both districts were largely the same: wages, classes sizes and mental health services for students. The Minneapolis district has about 29,000 students.