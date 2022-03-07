US stocks open lower, oil still high but off earlier peak

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street but keeping their losses in check as an early spike in crude oil prices abated. The price of U.S. crude was up 1.8% to $117 a barrel Monday, but off its earlier high of $130 a barrel as talk escalated over the weekend about the U.S possibly barring imports of Russian oil. A surge in oil prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought worries that inflation could get worse if energy prices continue to soar. The S&P 500 was off 0.5%. The Nasdaq was little changed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%.