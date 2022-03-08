Beefing up security, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4 billion

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Google is fortifying its cloud services with a $5.4 billion acquisition of cyber security firm Mandiant, the companies announced Tuesday. Google, a subsidiary of Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc., will pay $23 per Mandiant share in all-cash deal expected to close later this year. The price represents a 57% premium on Mandiant’s share price in early February, when speculation about a deal first surfaced. The acquisition is the first of many that analysts foresee in the cyber security sector following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Many expect a wave of online security threats by Russia and others as geopolitical tensions rise.