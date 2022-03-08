EU to commit to phasing out dependency on Russian energy

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is committed to phasing out its dependency on Russian energy as soon as possible to ensure the 27-nation bloc no longer faces difficult decisions about hurting their own economies in geopolitical crises like the invasion of Ukraine. When the 27 EU leaders meet in Versailles outside Paris for a two-day summit starting Thursday they will be working on ways to reduce their dependency on Moscow for fossil fuels. At the same time, the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, was preparing proposals on Tuesday to make it happen.