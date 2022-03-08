Malaysia to reopen borders April 1 after two years

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia will reopen its borders on April 1 after two years and lift remaining coronaviurs restrictions on businesses as it moves to restore normal life. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the decision was the result of the country’s high vaccination rate, low hospital bed usage by COVID-19 patients and small percentage of serious cases. He says the move will allow the country to return to an almost normal life, but the use of face masks is still compulsory in public places. Malaysia closed its borders in March 2020. Nearly all adult Malaysians have been fully vaccinated, and 64% have also received a booster shot. The government has also started vaccinations for children between age 5 and 17.