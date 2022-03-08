Minneapolis teachers go on strike after contract talks fail

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers in the Minneapolis School District have gone on strike after failing to reach agreement on a new contract. Tuesday’s move idles some 29,000 students and nearly 3,300 teachers in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts. Meanwhile, the teachers in neighboring St. Paul reached a deal late Monday to avert their own strike. The issues in the two districts were largely the same: wages, classroom sizes and mental health supports for students. St. Paul teachers said they made gains in their deal. Officials and teachers in the Minneapolis district pledged to keep bargaining in hopes of limiting the duration of the strike, but no new talks are scheduled.