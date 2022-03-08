Oil climbs, stocks swing as US bans Russian crude imports

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks swung, oil prices jumped and the price of nickel surged so much that trading for it was shut on Tuesday. The economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock markets, and U.S. President Joe Biden said he’s banning the import of oil from Russia in the latest move to financially isolate the country. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in midday trading, but only after earlier pinballing from a 0.4% gain to a 1% loss. It’s coming off a three-day losing streak where worries about a possible, painful combination of higher inflation and a slowing economy triggered the index’s worst day in 16 months.