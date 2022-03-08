Oil prices climb again as US prepares to ban Russian crude

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices are rising sharply again Tuesday as the U.S. prepares to ban crude oil imports from Russia in response to that country’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The price of U.S. crude jumped 5% to $125 a barrel, still not quite as high as it reached a day earlier. That sent energy company stocks higher on Wall Street, but most other sectors were lower as investors worry about the effects the war may have on global economies, especially on inflation. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% after bouncing between small gains and losses shortly after the opening bell.