Stocks wobble lower, crude climbs after US bans Russian oil

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended lower following another day of yo-yoing between gains and losses after crude oil prices rose anew as the U.S. banned imports from Russia. The price of nickel surged so much that trading for the metal was shut on Tuesday as the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock markets. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after careening between a loss of 1% and a gain of 1.8%. Wide swings have become common as investors struggle to guess how high oil prices will go, and how much they’ll weigh on the economy and further stoke inflation. Crude prices rose more than 3%.