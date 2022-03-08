World markets mixed after rout on Wall St; oil prices climb

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — World markets are mixed, with European benchmarks and U.S. futures turning higher after declines in Asian share prices. Russian troops were making significant advances in southern Ukraine early Tuesday but stalled in some other regions. Ukrainian officials were skeptical over a plan for safe corridors to let civilians escape fighting after earlier efforts to establish evacuation routes crumbled amid renewed attacks. Surging prices for oil and other vital commodities are rattling global markets and the situation remains uncertain as investors search for safe havens from expanding sanctions against Russia. Analysts expect the war in Ukraine to top the agenda for some time to come.