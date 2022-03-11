Albania: 3rd day of protests over price hikes blamed on war

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Demonstrators have marched through Albania’s capital, Tirana, and tried to block streets in other cities, in a third day of protests against recent price hikes that authorities blame on the war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government imposed price controls on fuel, and has urged Albanians to use their cars less after fuel prices rose 50% last week. Hundreds of people protested peacefully for about two hours outside Rama’s office in Tirana Friday, before proceeding to the city’s main Skanderbeg Square where many held a sit-down protest. Police prevented protesters from blocking main streets in the center.