Hacked US companies to face new reporting requirements

By ALAN SUDERMAN and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Companies critical to U.S. national interests will have to report when they’re hacked or they pay ransomware. The new rules approved by Congress are part of a broader effort by the Biden administration and Congress to shore up the nation’s cyberdefenses after several high-profile digital espionage campaigns and disruptive ransomware attacks. The reporting will give the federal government greater visibility into hacking efforts targeting private companies, which often have skipped going to the FBI or other agencies for help. The reporting requirement legislation was approved by the House and the Senate on Thursday and is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden soon.