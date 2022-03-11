Stocks waver amid Russia-Ukraine hopes, rise in oil prices

By STAN CHOE

AP Busines Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wavering between gains and losses on Wall Street Friday, as uncertainty about the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation continues to knock markets around. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in midday trading after an early gain ran out of momentum. European stocks were up more solidly, and crude oil prices were climbing more than 2% after flip-flopping earlier in the day. They’re the latest swings for global markets, which have been rocked by dramatic hour-to-hour reversals in prior weeks amid uncertainty about where inflation and the global economy are heading.