Leaders of Turkey, Greece hold talks in rare meeting

ISTANBUL (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has met with Turkey’s president over lunch in Istanbul in a rare meeting between the neighbors. Greece and Turkey have been at odds over maritime and energy issues, the status of Aegean Sea islands and migration. They were expected to discuss bilateral and international relations Sunday as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mitsotakis kicked off his visit by attending a service for Orthodox Christians at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.