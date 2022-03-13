Serbia to reduce number of flights to Moscow after criticism

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president says AirSerbia will go back to one flight a day to Moscow after criticism that the Serbian national carrier is busting a European Union-wide ban on flights to Russia and profiting from the war in Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion started over two weeks ago, AirSerbia has doubled the number of flights to the Russian capital and introduced larger aircraft to increase the number of seats for what has become its most profitable destination. Beside some Turkish carriers, Serbia’s airline is the only European company that kept on flying to Russia since the international flight ban was announced after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. That triggered criticism from both the EU and Ukraine.