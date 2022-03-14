Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower in Asia and oil prices have fallen further after another day of losses on Wall Street. Markets remain jumbled as investors try to gauge various economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, upcoming rate hikes by central banks and new virus lockdowns in China. Tokyo rose while markets in China, Australia and South Korea fell. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain, closing 0.7% lower. The Nasdaq fell 2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just barely in the green. The 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark for mortgage rates, touched its highest level since the summer of 2019.