Markets remain jumbled: Stocks mixed, oil down, yields up

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street are mixed Monday as waves of market-moving forces crash into each other and keep trading jumbled, from war in Ukraine to an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher after flipping from an earlier loss in morning trading, as the yield on the 10-year Treasury touched its highest level since the summer of 2019. Elsewhere around the world, markets pulled in opposing directions. Stocks climbed in Europe, while stocks fell sharply in Hong Kong with oil prices after the city of Shenzhen was ordered into a shutdown to combat COVID-19.