Wall Street holds steady in early trading as oil prices sink

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is off to a mixed start Monday, and Treasury yields touched their highest levels since the summer of 2019 as trading remains jumbled across markets. Energy companies lagged far behind the rest of the market as the price of U.S. crude sank more than 5%. A recent surge in energy prices as the war in Ukraine rages has brought new worries that inflation could get even worse. The S&P 500 bobbed between small gains and losses in the first few minutes of trading. The index is coming off its fourth losing week in the last five.