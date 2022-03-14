World shares mixed, Hong Kong index dives 5.4%

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has plunged 5% after the neighboring city of Shenzhen was ordered into a shutdown to combat China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Benchmarks rose in Frankfurt, Paris and Tokyo and U.S. futures were higher. Oil prices retreated against the backdrop of uncertainty from the war in Ukraine. China’s latest outbreaks of coronavirus have added to worries over supply chain disruptions both from the pandemic and from the war. Global investors are awaiting a decision this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve on raising a key interest rate to counter surging inflation.