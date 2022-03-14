World shares mixed, oil down $5.50 per barrel

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after a mixed session in Asia, where Hong Kong’s benchmark sank 5% after the neighboring city of Shenzhen was ordered into a shutdown to combat China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Oil prices retreated against the backdrop of uncertainty from the war in Ukraine. China’s latest outbreaks of coronavirus have added to worries over supply chain disruptions both from the pandemic and from the war. Foxconn, supplier to Apple and other electronics brands, said it had suspended factory lines in Shenzhen due to the shutdown. Global investors are awaiting this week’s interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.