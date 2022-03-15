Dutch to drop last remaining COVID-19 restrictions next week

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Dutch government says it will drop its last remaining COVID-19 restrictions on March 23, despite a recent rise in infections, as the nation learns to live with coronavirus. The country already has already ended a nationwide lockdown and scrapped most measures. As of March 23, wearing a face mask on public transport will no longer be obligatory. Face masks will still have to be worn on airplanes and behind security screening at airports. The Dutch government also is halting the use of a digital COVID-19 pass to get into nightclubs and other large-scale events. People flying to the Netherlands from the European Union or the Schengen passport-free zone will no longer have to to show a COVID-19 pass on arrival.